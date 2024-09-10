FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Hold

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
FOX Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. FOX has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $38.51.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at FOX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of FOX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FOX
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.