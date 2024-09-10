FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Hold

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. FOX has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $38.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of FOX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.