FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Downgraded to Hold at Seaport Res Ptn

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. FOX’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $962,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 712,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 62,920 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 119.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

