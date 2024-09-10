Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,319 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 27,276 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 331,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on BEN

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.