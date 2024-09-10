Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,611.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 532,582 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 501,458 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.