Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.58

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
Further Reading
