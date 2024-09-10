Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$2.89. Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 744,837 shares traded.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Trading Up 9.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$347.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

