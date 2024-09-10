General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 14,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $301.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.30. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $303.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

