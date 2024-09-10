Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,359,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $32,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $23,292,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 24,244,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,893,000 after buying an additional 3,069,355 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 138.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 2,456,816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 1,896.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 697,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,371,000 after buying an additional 534,650 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNW opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

