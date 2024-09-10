Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Trading Down 8.7%

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 71,808,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 58,858,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).
Global Petroleum Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.07.
Global Petroleum Company Profile
Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
