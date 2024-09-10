Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $107.26 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $111.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

