Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,741.96 ($101.24) and traded as low as GBX 7,149.60 ($93.50). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 7,420 ($97.03), with a volume of 1,894 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Goodwin Trading Up 1.4 %

Goodwin Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £566.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3,297.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,741.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,759.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a GBX 66.50 ($0.87) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $57.50. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,911.11%.

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

