Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,990,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,198,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $120.18 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $134.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

