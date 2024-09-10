Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBKFree Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Origin Bancorp worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OBK

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

OBK stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $37.56.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK)

