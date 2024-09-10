Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Origin Bancorp worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

OBK stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $37.56.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

