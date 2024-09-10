Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASO opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

