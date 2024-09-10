Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $273.09 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

