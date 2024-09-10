Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 495,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,485 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 25.5% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $309.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

