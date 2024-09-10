Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at about $8,158,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 292.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 479,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,841.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,065,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.09%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

