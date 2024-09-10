Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,822,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $75,910,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,302.77 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,380.83. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,277.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,264.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Bank of America upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,283 shares of company stock valued at $75,790,191. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.