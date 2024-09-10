Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $10,040,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 21.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,684,000 after buying an additional 88,345 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 18.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 371,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,719,000 after buying an additional 57,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OXM opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.31.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

