Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $3.92 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 208,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,870,000 after acquiring an additional 324,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,136,000 after purchasing an additional 102,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,243,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NCLH stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

