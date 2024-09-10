Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GPL)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as low as C$1.06. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 6,794 shares.
Great Panther Mining Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.57 million and a PE ratio of -6.19.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
