Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,320 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 71,099 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth about $7,688,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.53. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $618.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

