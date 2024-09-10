Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lowered its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Haleon by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

