HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DINO opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

