Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 659,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $15,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 96.8% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 101,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,498,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

