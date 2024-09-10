Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hubbell by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.9 %

HUBB opened at $378.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.79. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.88.

View Our Latest Report on Hubbell

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.