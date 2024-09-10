hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.95

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.95 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 28.70 ($0.38). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 28.70 ($0.38), with a volume of 518,141 shares.

hVIVO Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £202.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,485.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at hVIVO

In other hVIVO news, insider Cathal Friel sold 21,159,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £6,136,161.04 ($8,024,272.32). 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

