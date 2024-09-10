ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Insider Damian Banks Sells 64,622 Shares of Stock

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks sold 64,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.33), for a total transaction of A$32,311.00 ($21,540.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ImExHS Limited offers cloud-based medical imaging solutions in Australia and internationally. It offers a medical imaging software that is focused on the development and sale of modular imaging systems, which include information systems for radiology, cardiology, and pathology, as well as a picture archiving and communications system.

