Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $386.99

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 386.99 ($5.06) and traded as low as GBX 373.50 ($4.88). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.97), with a volume of 502,391 shares traded.

Impax Environmental Markets Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £963.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9,500.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 386.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 391.04.

Impax Environmental Markets Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12,500.00%.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

