Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at New Street Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at New Street Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.90. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

