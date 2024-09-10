Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.29

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and traded as low as $3.17. Information Services Group shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 93,794 shares changing hands.

III has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Singular Research raised Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.38 million, a P/E ratio of -163.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -900.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 88.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

