Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,500 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.11% of Ingredion worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,045 shares of company stock worth $3,482,491. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INGR. Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $135.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $136.42.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

