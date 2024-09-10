Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CAO Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.27. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 47.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

