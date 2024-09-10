Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Sells 3,248 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,248 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $69,864.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,261.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $656.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.37. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 68,407 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.7% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 82,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LQDT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LQDT

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.