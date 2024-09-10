Insight 2811 Inc. Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.98 and its 200 day moving average is $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

