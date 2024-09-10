Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $60.77

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and traded as low as $56.68. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF shares last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 9,137 shares.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57. The company has a market cap of $400.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 124,845 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

