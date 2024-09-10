Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 52,490 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.