Iowa State Bank Has $9.23 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 987.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,808 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.0% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $12,892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,135,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,034,219.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $20,253,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,585,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,447,018.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $12,892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,135,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,034,219.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock valued at $454,719,722 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

