Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $20,253,345.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,447,018.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock valued at $454,719,722 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

