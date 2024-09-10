Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

IRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $3.98 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $635.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

