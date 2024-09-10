iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3,001.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,790 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 411,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.79.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.