iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 540,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after buying an additional 71,919 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFA opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average is $79.41.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

