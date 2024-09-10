iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,580 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,074,000 after purchasing an additional 973,742 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,285,000 after purchasing an additional 965,407 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:EFG opened at $102.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

