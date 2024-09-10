iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,398,000 after purchasing an additional 146,632 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,959,000 after purchasing an additional 167,538 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,185,000 after purchasing an additional 182,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

