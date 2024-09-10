iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,728,000 after purchasing an additional 183,480 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,580,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,602,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,729,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO opened at $265.75 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $291.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.