iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $333,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $126.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $130.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

