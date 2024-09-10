iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Raised by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. STAR Financial Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after buying an additional 919,370 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $126.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $130.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.85.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

