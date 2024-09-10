iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

