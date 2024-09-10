iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9,166.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,407 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 66,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 193,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

