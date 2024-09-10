iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 357.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 37,080 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.39.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

